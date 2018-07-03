× Two injured in pair of overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were rushed to the hospital overnight following a pair of shootings.

The first happened in the 2000 block of Court Avenue at Morrison Street around 11 p.m. The female victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said a male subject was taken in for questioning, but so far no charges have been filed.

Around the same time, emergency crews responded to another shooting at Madison Avenue near Danny Thomas Boulevard in the downtown area.

Police said one person was shot at that location and also taken to the Regional Medical Center.

Authorities were unable to provide any additional details.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.