MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car was hit by a train Tuesday afternoon in northeast Memphis.

The accident happened on Raleigh-Lagrange between Covington Pike and Wilfong, where the train remained stopped on the tracks as of 3:30.

A red, late-model Ford Mustang could be seen being towed from the scene.

WREG is working to learn if there were any injuries or if charges will be filed.