TBI spokesman placed on leave during investigation of former director

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation placed a spokesman on leave due to his potential involvement in a criminal investigation concerning the former TBI director.

TBI confirmed Tuesday that Michael Jones was placed on leave with pay June 26. Jones had served as a spokesman in TBI’s Jackson office since September,

Jason Locke, the TBI’s former acting director, resigned in June following allegations from Locke’s wife that her husband used taxpayer money to carry on an affair with another state official, Sejal West of the Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services, from November 2016 through July 2017.

Jones formerly served as the director of communications for the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services before joining TBI.