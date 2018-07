× Southaven Police respond to report of armed person at store

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The Southaven Police Department responded to a possible armed robbery at Conn’s HomePlus Tuesday night.

Police say they got a call that someone there was armed, but the situation is now secure.

They have not said if the person tried to rob the business, or if the suspect had a gun outside of the store.

No one was hurt.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.