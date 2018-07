× Police: Police detain two people after man is stabbed in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been detained after a man was stabbed in the 1400 block of Decatur in North Memphis Tuesday evening, Memphis Police said.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Officers are on the scene at 1405 Decatur regarding a stabbing. One male has been transported in critical condition to ROH. Two individuals have been detained. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 3, 2018