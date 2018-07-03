× Police arrest man accused of shooting woman in the face in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 22-year-old man is in police custody for allegedly shooting a woman in the face.

It happened late Monday night in the 2000 block of Court Avenue in Midtown.

Evan Riales has been charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

People on the normally quiet street were rattled after they heard gunfire, and found out a woman had been shot.

“I heard a big commotion outside.” a resident, who lives in an apartment building at the corner of Court and Morrison, said.

He says the victim may have been fighting with a man right before the shooting.

“It sounds like she was accusing him of having a woman here.”

When he looked outside of his window, he saw a number of people nearby.

“They all took off to go to their vehicles. The cops had a ton of witnesses,” he said.

We could still see where paramedics worked on the victim in the street.

One man, who didn’t want to be identified, says even police were trying to save the woman’s life.

“When the officer did CPR, another officer performed because he eventually got tired.”

Police say they found the 37-year-old victim in the driver’s seat of a car with a gun shot wound to her cheek.

They took Evan Riales into custody.

So far, investigators are not saying what led up to the shooting.

But they did say the suspect knows the victim.

Caitlin Harris found out Tuesday morning someone had been shot outside of her building.

She says until now, she’s felt relatively safe in her neighborhood.

“I just thought it was fireworks, because we’ve been listening to them all night long,” she said. “It’s kind of scary.”

Police have not released the victim’s name or her condition.