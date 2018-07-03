Pass It On: A disabled man receives help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Memphis community center is sprucing up.

Gaisman Community Center has recently undergone some renovations.

Senior adults at the facility have been very active in building planters, planting flowers and just sprucing up the place.

But one person has gone the extra mile, according to our play maker Dollie Nelson.

She reached out to WREG to help her friend Chris.

"Well, Chris is handicapped. It's not long, but he's been reduced to a motorized wheel chair. However, he has a very positive attitude. He absolutely loves being around Gaisman. Because of him, we have all of this improvement in Gasiman. He's cleaned it up," Nelson said.

Nelson points out that being in a wheel chair hasn't stopped Chris from leading their beautification effort.

"A lot of people might have said, 'Well, I can't do that.' But Chris is showing you that you can do that. Chris is handicapped, but he's not crippled."

She wants to 'Pass It On,' because of the positive spirit she sees in Chris everyday.

We're passing on $300 from WREG, and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor in Nesbit, MS.

"Thank you so much," Nelson said. "That is definitely going to help Chris out."

We then head outside the Gaisman Community Center with some senior adult friends.

"Even though we're here to see all the beautiful things that were put out, we're not really here for that," Gaisman Community Center Director Mike Walker said. "Chris loves Gaisman. He loves the community here, and we're really happy to have him here with us."

Our play maker counted out the cash.

Chris was grateful to receive the help.

"Thank you so much," he said. "I'm just overwhelmed. This group of people right here is one of the main reasons we want to make it more beautiful."

Gaisman Park is looking great these days thank to a young man whose dedication and determination is an inspiration to so many others.