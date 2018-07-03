Memphis woman says someone forged her signature to help release abusive ex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A domestic assault victim says the criminal justice system failed her in Shelby County and lowered her abuser's charges without speaking to her.

In fact, she says another woman posed as her and forged her signature in order to make that happen.

The woman wants to remain anonymous because she's the victim of a sex crime.

An affidavit by a Memphis Police investigator says the victim's estranged husband, Tony Mosley, violently raped her in 2016.

She says they'd been separated for two years when she went to his place to pick up money for their daughter.

That's when she says he attacked her.

"It's too much. I try to be strong," the victim said.

Police charged Mosley with two counts of aggravated rape after the incident.

She was told his trial was scheduled for this spring and was waiting to get a notice to testify since she wanted him to be prosecuted.

But then, earlier this year, she found out through social media he was released after serving time for an assault charge.

She immediately called the prosecutor.

"She says, 'Well, why are you calling? We already spoke with you. You already agreed to drop the charge and didn't want to do anything, because you're always getting back together,'" the victim said.

She says someone called the district attorney's office pretending to be her while Mosley was behind bars, left a voicemail and sent a notarized letter with a forged signature.

"It stated that my husband and I were getting back together, and that I moved to Texas and didn't want to press charges. It also stated that I didn't want to testify in court."

She says none of that is true.

The prosecutor told her they would look into it and call her back, but four months of silence went by instead.

After multiple un-returned calls, she filed a complaint with the Board of Professional Responsibility.

She gave us a letter from the prosecuting attorney to the board.

It says they were married at the time and Mosley said the sex was consensual.

"Sorry. It's just a lot, because I feel like I understand we were married at the time, but just because we were married doesn't make it okay for him to do that to me. I've been fighting for a divorce for three years. He would not sign."

The prosecuting attorney's letter also mentions she tried calling the victim after getting the voicemail and letter, but her number was no longer in service.

They then decided to settle the case as a misdemeanor assault.

The victim says she changed her number because Mosley's family kept harassing her and doesn't understand why they didn't try harder to confirm the information.

"He's living his life. I'm fearing for my life every day, because I don't know what he would do next."

We went to Mosley's house to get his side on Tuesday, but no one came to the door.

We reached out to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office about this.

A spokesperson released the following statement:

“Before the case was settled, our efforts to reach the victim by phone and through subpoena were unsuccessful. We are investigating who wrote the letter purporting to be from the victim in this case. Depending on the outcome of that investigation, criminal charges are possible.”