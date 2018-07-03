× Man accused in fatal Idaho stabbing has Memphis ties, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of fatally stabbing a three-year-old girl and seriously injuring at least eight others at a Boise, Idaho birthday party is from Memphis.

On Tuesday, Timmy Kinner’s family confirmed that the 30-year-old who has been charged as the man responsible for the deadly attack in Boise over the weekend is their relative.

They said Kinner left Memphis a few months ago to look for work in California. Shortly after that, he moved to Idaho for the same reason. He was reportedly staying with a woman at a Boise apartment complex but was asked to leave Friday after exhibiting odd behavior.

He reportedly returned the following day and began attacking those in the complex. Three of the stabbing victims were adults, the others children: the 3-year-old girl who died, two 4-year-olds, a 6-year-old, an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old.

Kinner was charged with first-degree murder and other felonies in connection with the Saturday night attack.

If convicted, Kinner could be eligible for execution under Idaho law. Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said her office has not yet decided whether to seek the death penalty, saying those “high-level decisions” are made only after all the facts are in.

Kinner is listed in local court records with an address in Orange Mound.