Live at 9: Instant run-off voting, Sonny Weems & cooking with Hopdaddy Burger Bar

On the Ballot: Instant Run-off Voting

Seven out of 10 Memphis voters have already said they want instant run-off voting in local elections, and the Shelby County Election Commission is scheduled to put that into place next year. However, a City Council vote from December will once again put it on the ballot this November.

IRV Memphis is waging a campaign to explain how it works. Pastor Earle Fisher and Carlos Ochoa with IRV Memphis joined us to explain.

Basketball camp with Sonny Weems

Throughout his professional career with the NBA and the Euro-League, basketball player Sonny Weems never forgot his West Memphis roots. The former Arkansas Razorback star is in his sixth year of hosting a basketball camp for kids in his hometown and this year he’s added a new element, through which the kids give back to the community.

For more information on the camp, click here.

Open on Main: The art of George Hunt

George Hunt is known the world over for his artwork celebrating blues musicians and beginning today visitors to Downtown Memphis have a new place to enjoy it. Mr Hunt’s artwork is the centerpiece of the Downtown Memphis Commission’s “Open on Main” pop-up initiative and he is putting the finishing touches on it as we speak, with the help of long-time memphis promoter David Simmons, who runs Long River Entertainment Group.

Cooking with Hopdaddy Burger Bar

Fewer calories, less fat, more protein: three good reasons to put bison on the menu. But because it has less fat, you might worry about it tasting dry so we asked Hopdaddy Burger Bar’s general manager Marcell Jones and Christopher Henderson

to show us how they do their bison burger.