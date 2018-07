× House and car damaged in Horn Lake drive-by shooting

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Horn Lake Police are looking for the person responsible for a drive-by shooting Saturday morning.

Police say a house and vehicle in the 3900 block of Carroll Drive were found riddled with bullet holes and gouges when they arrived to a call at 7:25 a.m. Shell casings were found in the street nearby.

No one was injured in the shooting, and no arrest have been made.

There were no witnesses, police said.

34.950351 -90.059086