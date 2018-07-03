Good Samaritan critically injured in Downtown shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after his brother helped a woman in trouble.

The victim was shot Monday night on Madison Avenue near 4th Street, and police are still searching for the suspect.

Police say Jason Thibadeux and his brother were at their home off Madison when they saw a man beating his girlfriend. Thibadeux stopped the man, and the couple left, but that wasn't the end of it.

Police say the boyfriend came back a half hour later with another guy and asked the brothers to fight.

An argument ensued and it ended with the boyfriend's friend shooting Thibadeux's brother, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

"It almost makes you want to not be a good Samaritan," said Doris Day, who works nearby. She is is sorry Thibadeux paid the price for his good deed, but she's glad he intervened.

"If you see someone being injured, hurt, whipped or beat down in public - you should step in."

On that note, she hopes the woman get out of that relationship.

"Get help. If you need to go to a shelter, go to a shelter. Don't stay in an abusive relationship," she said.

In the meantime, Day has a message for Thibadeux: "If I could see you right now, I would tell you thank you very much for being brave enough to get involved."