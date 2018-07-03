Family Safety Center, law enforcement team up to combat domestic violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Domestic violence calls are some of the most dangerous and common ones reported in Shelby County.

Tennessee ranks fourth in the country for the number of women killed by men in domestic violence situations.

Now, Memphis police, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Family Safety Center are trying to change that statistic.

“The thing is, domestic violence - it affects people of all different cultures and financial statuses, it doesn’t matter, it affects a widespread community," said Major J.D. Smith with MPD.

Memphis police, Shelby County deputies and Family Safety Center advocates are working together to fight the problem.

They’ve launched what’s called the Lethality Assessment Program (LAP).

“It’s strengthening that partnership, like we’re in this together," said Olliette Murry-Drobot, executive director at the Family Safety Center.

Every time officers respond to a domestic violence call involving intimate partners, they have a questionnaire to help evaluate how much danger the victim’s in.

“We want to address the situation as soon as possible and the plan is to get them here to the family safety center so they can get some resources and things available so they can get out of the situation," said Major Smith.

Along with the questionnaire, officers now have Family Safety Center advocates on the phone to go over the incident and then hand the phone to the victim.

“Law enforcement officers can do what they really do well, go in and de-escalate a situation and that advocate is there to provide that support to that victim," said Murry-Drobot.

They can tell them on the spot what resources are available and how they can help.

There’s also now more housing opportunities for victims.

Before, the shelters would often fill up and were difficult to accommodate large families.

But now there are about 700 spaces, whether it’s hotels or apartments, throughout the city for victims to go to.

“We want them to be able to thrive and be safe and again, feel like they’re in a healthier place," said Murry-Drobot.

There are two remaining police precincts that need to be trained on the new program.

They expect that to be done within two weeks.

Advocates do want to remind victims they don’t need to go through the police to get to the Family Safety Center.

You can always call them for resources and help at 222-4400.