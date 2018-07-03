× Court: Tennessee must stop revoking licenses due to inability to pay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal judge has deemed the state’s practice of revoking a person’s license due to the inability to pay court fees is unconstitutional.

Under current Tennessee law, if a person doesn’t pay their court fees their license is revoked.

According to statistics provided by The Tennessean more than 146,200 drivers lost their license simply because they could afford to pay court costs. Of that number, only 10,750 of those individuals were reinstated.

The state now has 60 days to come up with a plan focusing on how they will reinstate all of the licenses revoked under the law.