× Convicted felon involved in Knoxville post office shooting captured

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A convicted felon was arrested overnight after being involved in a shooting incident outside a Knoxville post office.

Authorities told WATE a warrant was issued for 39 year old Larry Steven Covington after he failed to turn himself in after being convicted on federal tax fraud charges back in April. He was just recently sentenced to 46 months in jail.

On Monday, U.S. Marshals tracked him to a Knoxville post office. When confronted by authorities, he allegedly refused to go quietly and began resisting arrest. It was during that encounter that at least one officer fired on the suspect as he was fleeing the scene in a Chevrolet Tahoe.

That vehicle was later discovered abandoned, leading officers to believe he had taken off on foot.

The subsequent search of the area took several hours, but authorities said they ultimately found Covington hiding in a home’s crawl space.