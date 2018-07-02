Woman arrested for falsely claiming child was locked in hot car, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With temperatures in the upper 90's, Shelby County emergency crews into panic mode when they got a call saying a 3-year-old child was locked in a car that wasn't running.

"We pulled a number of resources off of the streets to respond to this cry for help that a child had been locked in the car in 90 degree weather," said SCSO spokesperson Earle Farrell.

Deputies said an urgent emergency response went out, meaning law enforcement disregarded other service calls.

Getting that child out of the car was their top priority.

It was just after 3:15 Saturday afternoon when authorities pulled up to the home on Royston ready to save the child.

The Shelby County Fire Department was the first unit on the scene.

They quickly found that no one was locked in the car.

That's right, deputies say Skylar Johnson-Settles made it all up.

They said she just wanted someone to get her keys out of her locked car, because she was in a hurry.

Deputies took Johnson-Settles into custody.

She is now facing charges of misusing 911 and false reporting, which is a felony.

She has no address listed on court documents.

We knocked on the door where the 911 call came from, but no one answered.

What is clear: deputies say the bogus call is costly. Not just for Johnson-Settles or law enforcement, but for anyone else who needed help.

"What if there was someone else that was really having a health problem?" said Farrell.

Johnson-Settles made her first appearance in court on Monday.