× Shooting on Dudley leaves victim in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are working the scene of a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition Monday.

The shooting happened around 1:30 in the afternoon in the 700 block of Dudley near Elmwood Cemetery.

The suspect is a man in a gray truck, police said. He and the victim may have known each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.