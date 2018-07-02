Power outages hurt Cordova businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORDOVA, Tenn. — Afternoon storms knock out power to businesses and homes Monday, while the Mid-South deals with extreme heat.

At least a dozen Cordova businesses now have power, but it was a long four hours waiting for the AC to come back on.

MLGW says the outage was likely caused by lightning, and it affected Cordova Towne Center just off Germantown Parkway and the surrounding area.

"I was actually standing out here looking in that direction when I saw the lightning come down, and of course I heard a big boom. All of a sudden, the power went out," said Andrew Towery.