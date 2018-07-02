Power outages hurt Cordova businesses

CORDOVA, Tenn. — Afternoon storms knock out power to businesses and homes Monday, while the Mid-South deals with extreme heat.
At least a dozen Cordova businesses now have power, but it was a long four hours waiting for the AC to come back on.
MLGW says the outage was likely caused by lightning, and it affected Cordova Towne Center just off Germantown Parkway and the surrounding area.
"I was actually standing out here looking in that direction when I saw the lightning come down, and of course I heard a big boom. All of a sudden, the power went out," said Andrew Towery.
Goulds Salon Manager Judy Lunati says her staff knows how to roll with the punches when the power goes out.
"We know the drill. We put our chairs up here to the sunlight. The show must go on," said Lunati.
Lunati tells me they used flashlights to finish up their manicures and pedicures, but styling hair got tricky.
"I'm hoping that my hot water heater is gas so that we still have hot water. If not, she will get a cold water rinse. The sun is out now, so it can process her hair and make it blonde and she will go home with a wet head," said Lunati.
Other business owners in the plaza weren't so lucky.
"It's just a dead day," said Michael Davis.
Michael Davis owns Mike's Hot Wings.
AndrewTowery sells vacuums just next door and without power, he says they're suffering quite a bit.
"It's hurtful to every business out here because we can't function if we don't have power and the longer we're out of power the more money we lose potentially," said Towery.