Owners of West Memphis restaurant frustrated with crime

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis restaurant owners are sending a clear message to thieves who won't leave them alone.

In the latest attempt, the thief used a crow bar to break through the front window of Mexican restaurant Mi Pueblo.

Though the person got in, the entire crime was caught on camera.

"We've got a lot of cameras," restaurant manager, Jorge Castro said.

Surveillance camera's caught the suspect breaking into the restaurant just after midnight on Saturday. He was seen heading straight for the cash register where he turned up nothing.

"We know we can't stop the crime, but we really want police to do something about it," Castro said. "We want to make sure every area of the restaurant is on camera."

The family chain Mi Pueblo, which now has 12 locations in Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas says they used to have locations in West Memphis until one of their employees was held at gunpoint during a robbery in October.

"Nobody wants to lose their life," Castro said.

The owners closed the Missouri Street location down, and now the West Service Road restaurant is the only one left in the city.

"This is one of the best locations we have," Castro said.

They say they are at their wits end at that location, and just want the criminals to be caught and the crime to stop.

"When you commit a crime, you can't escape forever. They will catch you for something," the manager said.

No arrests have been made in any of these crimes.

If you know anything at all, call Crime Stoppers at (870)-732-4444.