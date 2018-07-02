× MPD: Teen threatened McDonald’s manager with gun over dropped change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager was charged over the weekend after threatening a McDonald’s employee with a gun after the man accidentally dropped some of their change.

It happened Saturday morning at the restaurant on South Perkins.

The teens pulled up to the window in a 2007 Hummer HU3 and paid for their food. As the manager was trying to hand them their change, he accidentally dropped some of it on the ground. That’s when the front passenger reportedly called him a racial slur.

The man responded by telling the 15 year old not to call him that, which prompted the driver to reach for a gun, chamber the slide and partially open the door, police said.

The manager told officers he immediately hit the security alarm and locked the window.

The three suspects were still sitting in the drive-thru when police arrived. All three were detained.

The driver was eventually charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon after police discovered the gun was reported stolen from the 3700 block of Highland Park Place back in February. The other two juveniles were cited for curfew violation.