× Men accused of murdering man found in impound lot indicted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men accused in a murder case in which the victim’s body was found at the Memphis Police Department’s impound lot have been indicted.

Mardracus West and Earl Brown were indicted Monday morning on multiple counts, including first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

Prosecutors said the two robbed three men in a van back in Decemeber and shot two of them.

The van was taken to the impound lot where the body of Bardomiano Perez Hernandez was found seven weeks later.

West and Brown are now being held without bond.