Man slams car into boarded-up school building after being shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for the person who a shot a man Sunday night, causing him to crash his car into the old Raineshaven Elementary School.

The school in on Ivan Road in Whitehaven closed several years ago.

Police haven’t said if the shooting happened near the school, but said the driver lost control and plowed into the brick building. He was dead before paramedics got there.

“My husband heard a bang, but of course he didn’t step out see what was going on,” said Brenda Green, who lives right in front of the school building. She saw all the police cars when she got home from church Sunday night and walked around the corner and saw the car in the building.

“I didn’t like it. It bothered me. It scared me. You know this has been a quiet neighborhood,” said Green.

Police are looking for witnesses and have not released any suspect information.

So far, the victim has not been identified.

If you know anything that can help investigators call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

35.040527 -90.049282