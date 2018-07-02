× Man shot while sitting in his car in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bullets went flying outside a Hickory Hill bar, striking two cars and injuring a driver inside.

A man told police he was in his car outside El Cornoa Billares off Mount Moriah near Ridgeway.

It was just before dawn Sunday when he heard five shots.

One bullet pierced his license plate, then his seat and into his back.

Another bullet reportedly hit another car feet away, but the driver wasn’t hurt.

Police haven’t found the shooter.

“No bullet has no name on it,” said Marcus Collins.

His home backs up to El Corona.

He said loud music can be a problem, but never gunfire.

“I feel unsafe, because I have a grandchild and my children who live with me. I have to be more alert,” he said.

Officers said they only found one working security camera, but it’s unclear if it captured anything.

WREG tried to ask staff about it, but the doors were locked Monday afternoon.

“I really don’t see why it happens in this area. There’s more elderly people than anything. You still never can be sure,” said Edward Fowler, who works in the area.

He and others in the community told WREG they’re fed up with the violence.

MPD’s crime tracking map shows 41 aggravated assaults reported within a mile radius in the past three months including one that happened Thursday just a few doors down at a Mapco gas station.

“Push more issues and pass more laws and bills, because it’s getting out of hand, especially when it comes to gun violence,” said Fowler.

As for Sunday’s shooting, the victim went tot he hospital in critical condition.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.