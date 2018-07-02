Live at 9: New early voting locations, MATA on-demand & The Bard of Sole

New early voting locations in Memphis

The Shelby County Election Commission will open three new polling locations for early voting in Germantown, Whitehaven and one at the commission’s operation center. This after the commission was accused of voter suppression for only having one polling location at the Agricenter.

Linda Phillips serves as the administrator of elections.

MATA: An on-demand service?

A question for you: could MATA work like Uber with on-demand service? That’s an innovative idea being examined, as Memphis joins five other cities getting free help from a national group focused on improving transportation in the U.S.

Gary Rosenfield is MATA’s CEO and Justin Entzminger is with Innovate Memphis.

‘Dig That, Zeebo Newton’

A quirky new project teams up some high-powered Memphis talent and is getting rave reviews at film festivals across the country. “Dig That, Zeebo Newton” has won awards at four festivals, including best feature in New York City.

Wrestling icon Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler and popular Memphis musician Muck Sticky are in the cast.

The Bard of Sole: Jason Lurry

Jason Lurry is a different kind of solo artist: in his case, “solo” means he is the writer, composer, producer and artist. He is “The Bard of Sole” and he’s in concert this Saturday in Midtown.