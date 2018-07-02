× Kirby Middle student killed in accidental shooting, school says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kirby Middle School is mourning the death of one of its students.

Jacob Smith was killed Saturday in an accidental shooting at a relative’s home in Mississippi, school officials say.

According to the school, “Jacob was an energetic student athlete who was known for his bright smile, infectious laugh, and playful spirit. While he was socially popular, he was also an extremely intelligent honors student, who was a value add to our school’s community.”

Kirby Middle is open from 11 to 1 Monday for students and families to mourn.

WREG is trying to learn more.

This is the second death of a Kirby Middle student by accidental shooting in less than a year. In November, 13-year-old Carl Fowler died after police say his friend accidentally shot him.