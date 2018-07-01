× White County woman arrested for husband’s murder

White Co., Tenn. — A White County woman has been arrested in connection with her husband’s death.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 56-year-old Patsy Hensley was arrested Sunday evening and booked into the White County Jail.

She has been charged with first degree murder.

Her husband, Mark Hensley, was discovered dead in their home on Plum Creek Road in Sparta, Tennessee. The White County Sheriff’s Department and the local district attorney’s office launched an investigation into his death. The TBI joined the investigation at the district attorney’s request.

Together, the agencies were able to determine that Patsy Hensley was responsible for her husband’s death.

Patsy Hensley is being held on a $750,000 bond.