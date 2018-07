Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting in the 400 block of Ivan Road in Whitehaven Sunday night, Memphis Police said.

The male victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspect information is available at this point.

Officers responded to a shooting at 430 Ivan. Officer located one male who was pronounced deceased on the scene. No suspect information is available k. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 2, 2018