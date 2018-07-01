× Police investigating two weekend hit-and-runs, one deadly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are trying to track down two drivers involved in separate hit-and-runs over the weekend.

A 45-year-old man was seriously hurt when he was hit by a car Friday night while walking across South Mendenhall Road near Flowering Peach Drive in Hickory Hill, and a 33-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning on Shelby Oaks Drive in Northeast Memphis.

Investigators have no suspects in either case.

People who live close to where Sunday’s hit-and-run happened say it’s a dangerous spot for pedestrians.

#DEVELOPING: A 33-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run on Shelby Oaks Drive. Police say the driver just took off after hitting him around 5am. It looks like the car jumped the curb, knocking this FedEx mailbox right over. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/fTNV96DXL4 — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) July 1, 2018

There are no sidewalks in sight on that stretch of Shelby Oaks Drive and drivers often race down the street – many well above the posted 40 mile-per-hour speed limit.

“You wouldn’t believe it at night time,” said Jaimes Chadwell, who lives nearby. “The visibility’s low. They come through there like, ‘Shoom! Shoom!'”

It was still dark around 5 a.m. Sunday when police say the 33-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released, was hit and killed.

The driver just kept going.

“To be honest, I really don’t know how you could do it. I don’t know how you could just leave them laying there dead,” one driver told WREG.

“Appalled. Shocked,” Chadwell said. “Because you should know better.”

Orange paint marks the spot where it happened, and where that man’s body ended up a few feet away.

The driver even jumped the curb, knocking over a FedEx mailbox that was cemented into the ground.

The fear of getting hit is something Chadwell feels every day. He doesn’t have a car, so he’s forced to trust that drivers will share the road.

“It would be nice if they did their best to put some more signs or probably a sidewalk,” he said.

“People need to slow down as well, and I’m one of ‘em,” one driver said.

Police say the victim from Friday’s case is in critical condition.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.