MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A body was recovered from the Mississippi River near Tom Lee Park Sunday, Memphis Police said.

The body was found not far from where 19-year-old Pace Taylor disappeared Friday night after investigators say he jumped into the river during a concert at the Mud Island Amphitheater.

The identity of the body is unknown at this point.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.