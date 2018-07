× Man killed in early morning hit and run

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened early Sunday morning.

Police say a 33-year-old man was struck by a car in the 5900 block of Shelby Oaks Drive.

Officers responded to the call at around 5:15 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead. The driver who struck the pedestrian fled the scene.

Anyone with information pertaining to this hit and run is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.