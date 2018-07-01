× Crash on I-40 involving overturned truck delays westbound traffic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An accident involving two overturned trucks on I-40 between Appling and Germantown is causing traffic delays, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said.

According to TDOT, the crash was reported at 1:30 p.m. Sunday and is expected to be cleared by 2:30 p.m.

Westbound traffic is affected with the right lane blocked.

Eastbound traffic is affected with no delays.

We will update you as more information becomes available.