Park Avenue shooting, crash sends one to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to Regional One in critical condition Friday night after a shooting between people in two vehicles on Park Avenue, police said.

The victim was found by police at 11:15 when they responded to a vehicle that had crashed into a pole at Park and Shotwell near Pete & Sam’s restaurant.

Police said the victim had exchanged gunfire with an unknown suspect, possibly in a dark-colored SUV, who approached and fired before the victim crashed into the pole.

No arrests have been made.