More than 7,200 MLGW customers without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 7,200 Memphis, Light, Gas and Water customers are without power Saturday afternoon.

According to MLGW, there are currently 50 outages throughout the Memphis metro area.

Crews and technicians are working on finding and repairing the issues.

Few have estimated time of repair listed, but the few listed say power will be restored by 7:30 p.m.