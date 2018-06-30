× Man found shot to death in South Memphis alley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 37-year-old man was found shot to death in a South Memphis alley just after midnight Saturday.

Police responded at 1 a.m. to a shooting in the 700 block of Porter near E.H. Crump. They found the man with a gunshot wound behind a building.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his identity and say they have no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.