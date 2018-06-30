× First responders search Mississippi River for man who reportedly jumped in

Memphis, Tenn. — First responders searched the Mississippi River for several hours Saturday morning after receiving reports that a man jumped into the water.

The fire department said they received the call just before 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

They launched two boats into the river and searched for hours, but they were not able to locate anyone.

The fire department suspended their operation just after 1:30 a.m.

The Memphis Police Department also responded to the call. They also were unable to locate anyone.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.