3 firefighters injured in strip mall fire

Memphis, Tenn. — Three firefighters were taken to the hospital after battling a fire in a strip mall.

The fire happened started at the Dollar Tree in the 3900 block of Park Avenue.

The fire department says they received the call just after 10:30 a.m. and that the fire was brought under control just after 11:30 a.m.

Three firefighters were transported to the hospital as a result. One was transported for an injury to the eye, while the other two were transported for heat exhaustion and lacerations to the hand.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.