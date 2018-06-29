× Woman says man attacked her after walk in Collierville park

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A woman told police a man dragged her down the sidewalk and took off her pants her while she was out for a walk in a Collierville park.

It happened Tuesday night around 10 while the woman was walking around the lake in Halle Park, police said. As she left the park, she noticed that a man began following her in the area of the Collierville library.

Around Market Boulevard, she began to worry and called her husband. That’s when she said the man approached her, took her cellphone and threw it in a yard.

He then grabbed her and dragged her down the sidewalk and behind an office building on Civic Center Drive, she said. According to a police report, the man pulled off her pants and said “naked.” She struggled and screamed until he ran off, and she sought help.

By this point, the man’s husband had called police. Officers located the woman at Market Boulevard and Green Oaks Lane.

Collierville Police released photos of a person they think might be the suspect.