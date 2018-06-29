× Woman charged after speeding down Florida interstate with man clinging to hood

MIAMI — A Miami woman was arrested this week after speeding down the interstate with a man clinging to the front of the car.

The terrifying incident was captured on camera by the ex-girlfriend and a stunned motorist who desperately tried to get her to pull over.

Dispatch released the 911 calls to their center.

“She’s swerving the car and I’m on top of the car. I really need help.”

The man on the hood was identified by CNN as Junior Francis, who said he was scared the entire time. The woman driving the car, Patricia Isidore, told reporters Francis is her ex and painted him as a man who won’t leave her alone.

However, Francis told a local reporter they both needed the car that night but his on-again, off-again girlfriend -who also happens to be the mother of his child- beat him to it. He said he jumped on the car to keep her from leaving their shared home.

When he refused to get off, Isidore allegedly pulled out of the driveway and cruised onto the interstate. For the next 19 miles, she was reportedly going 70 miles per hour with the man clinging to the hood of the car.

Motorists can be heard yelling at her to stop the car, but she initially refused.

She was eventually arrested and charged with culpable negligence.