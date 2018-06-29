× Video: Sacramento Zoo staff hand feed baby red panda

It’s a girl!

The Sacramento Zoo announced the birth of a baby red panda on Thursday.

While both mom and baby are doing well physically, veterinary and zookeeper staff noticed the two were not bonding and the decision was made to hand raise the cub. This option, they said, will give the cub “the best opportunity to thrive.”

“Allowing a red panda mother to attentively care for her cub is optimal in most cases, but when factors including maternal neglect are observed, it is important for animal care staff to intervene.”

This week, the zoo released adorable video of the cub receiving some TLC. Check it out below.