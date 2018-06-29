× Video: Driver intentionally crashes through Texas Walmart doors

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Cameras were rolling as a driver barrelled through the front doors of a Texas Walmart store following an argument out in the parking lot.

Witnesses told police they saw 19-year-old Caleb Wilson and an unidentified woman leaving the store while arguing. The confrontation escalated in the parking lot prompting one of the witnesses to intervene. He was able to convince the woman to go back into the store for her safety.

That’s when Wilson allegedly jumped in his truck and intentionally drove it through the front doors of the business. Video from inside the store showed the suspect continued to accelerate quite a ways down the aisle. It’s unclear how far he got before police arrived and he sped away from the scene.

Police eventually took Wilson into custody. They said he’s facing multiple felony charges.

In all, it’s estimated that he caused $500,000 in damage.