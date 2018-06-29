× Suspect accused of carjacking, robbing man who gave him a ride

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after allegedly carjacking a good Samaritan before leading police on a brief chase through city streets.

The victim told police he was getting a drink at the Shell gas station at 2444 Poplar Avenue when a man in his mid-30s approached him asking for a ride. He agreed to take him to Poplar and Cleveland, but on the way the man suddenly pulled out a gun and demanded he get out of the car.

Police said the victim left his iPhone and wallet on the console. It was a move that ultimately aided police in tracking the man down.

Using the smartphone’s Find My iPhone feature, police located the suspect at the Valero gas station on Thomas. When they tried to pull him over the suspect refused to cooperate and led police on a brief chase through a residential neighborhood before stalling at Thomas and Frayser.

The suspect, identified as Steven Grady, refused to get out of the car, forcing officers to break the car’s windows.

Police said they found a gun inside the vehicle along with heroin and needles on Grady’s person.

Officers also reported the suspect had to be taken to the Regional Medical Center after swallowing three to four Xanax and meth prior to being taken into custody.

He was charged with carjacking, intentionally evading arrest, drug possession and aggravated robbery.