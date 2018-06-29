× New device is changing the way doctors perform cataract surgery

NEW YORK — Helen Polynsky loves the theater, but then shows started getting a little blurry.

“I couldn’t see anything that was happening on the stage, just some silhouettes,” she told CBS News.

She needed surgery for cataracts, a clouding of the lens of the eyes which can affect vision. Most are related to aging.

He doctor Kira Manusis with New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai used a new handheld device called the Miloop to treat her right eye.

“Generally we take out the cataract and break it up in the eye using either ultrasound energy, laser energy, and both of those modalities deliver energy into the eye. Miloop can do the same thing, but without delivering that energy.”

No energy to the eye means less swelling and inflammation.

“It’s like a synching device. It hooks around the lens, and then you close it and it breaks it in half.”

Dr. Manusis said the new technology allows patients to recover faster.

Polynsky had some discomfort right after the procedure, but said she could see perfectly within a day.

“We went to the theater -it was a whole different story. I saw everything on the stage: the facial expressions of the actors, everything.”

She’s driving without glasses and looking forward to traveling this summer and seeing all the sights clearly.