Memphis man convicted of raping young siblings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was convicted this past week after authorities said he sexually abuse two siblings three years ago.

The little girls – age seven and nine at the time- told investigators Quintin Brittenum raped and sexually assaulted them on several different occasions between May and December 2015. The attacks reportedly happened inside a Frayser home.

He was convicted on Thursday and faces up to 64 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to police, this is not the first time Brittenum has been in trouble with the law. In 1994, he was sentenced to eight years being bars after being found guilty of aggravated sexual battery.