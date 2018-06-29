× Man’s body found in Olive Branch lake

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — The badly decomposed body of a man was found Friday morning in a subdivision lake in Olive Branch.

The Olive Branch Police Department was called about 10 a.m. to the 5800 block of Lancaster in the Magnolia Lakes Subdivision, where they recovered a body near the shore. Police say it appears that the body had been there for a while.

The body was recovered and taken to the Mississippi Crime Lab for autopsy to determine the cause of death and provide identification.

