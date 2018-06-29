Live at 9: Redevelopment in Memphis, St. Francis’ breast feeding program & ‘Loss and Found’

Redeveloping the Porter Gym

Controversy is swirling over the $250 million south city redevelopment project in Downtown Memphis.

Bishop David Hall, pastor of Temple COGIC and director of the non-profit Life Together, hopes to rehab the old Porter Gym. And since his church is right across the street that would seem to be a logical proposal.

Utilizing the Memphis riverfront

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has said the Memphis riverfront is one of the most underutilized assets the Bluff City has. But not for long especially with urban advocate Carol Coletta back in town and ready to transform the riverfront into a fully-integrated part of Memphis’ downtown.

St. Francis’ breast feeding program

Research shows breast feeding has benefits ranging from reducing cancer and diabetes risk for the mother and boosting immunity and brain development for the baby. Memphis now boasts one of only about 500 hospitals in the U.S. being recognized for increasing breast feeding success for moms.

Christy Brooks is a lactation consultant with St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, which was just named an official baby friendly hospital. Ashley Williams is a new mom who took part in the hospital’s program.

‘Loss and Found’

A filmmaker touring the country to help rescue groups save animals hit some hard luck in Memphis. Jon Mancinetti’s film “Loss and Found” tells the story of his experience rescuing a dog, who ended up saving him.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy retirement Eddie!

After 38 years of working behind the scenes at WREG, Mr. Eddie Goss has decided to hang up his director's cap and retire. Eddie, thank you for all the memories and we wish you much love for the future.