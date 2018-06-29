× How long does it take inner-city voters to get to county’s early voting site? Three hours by bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than three hours on a bus — That’s how long it it took a woman to get from her Westwood home to the Agricenter, the only polling place the Election Commission will open the first five days of early voting in July.

Theryn Bond decided to take the trip Friday to show just how difficult it is for inner-city Memphians to get to the Agricenter.

She’s not the first to call out the Election Commission’s change, causing them to call a special meeting Friday afternoon at its operating center on Nixon.

The Election Commission will talk about possibly opening a second location for those first five days, a move they say is driven by data.

But Bond isn’t convinced, and that’s why she’s on a MATA bus.

“I just bought a pass for $3.50. It’s supposed to last me all day,” Bond said. She put herself in the shoes of many inner-city Memphians as she rode a MATA bus Friday demonstrating and documenting on Facebook Live what she calls voter suppression.

“I’m not going to let a decision be made by a governing body that affects my community and the community of so many others,” she said.

As of now, the Shelby County Election Commission decided to only open one polling location for the first five days during early voting starting July 13.

“We want to show the election commission this is what someone would have to go through, these are the links someone would have to go through just to just to exercise their God-given civil right to vote,” Bond said.

She says the Election Commission isn’t taking into account the time and cost of traveling from the inner city, where there’s more Democrats, to the suburban Agricenter, which is closer to more Republican areas.

Bond learned it’s a six-hour round trip on public transportation from her Westwood neighborhood. That includes getting on multiple buses, paying additional fees when she crosses into other cities and then a hike from the bus stop to the building.

“Six hours not counting once I get to my destination,” she noted.

The Election Commission administrator has said the decision was data-driven and the location was chosen due to its central geographical location. In the past, the location has had a well-balanced turnout for both parties.

Bond isn’t buying it.

“At the end of the day every vote is supposed to matter and right now the way they’re doing things, it’s like they don’t want our vote and we can’t have that.”

According to her Facebook Live video, Bond finally got dropped off at 3. She boarded at 11:45.

WREG will have more from the Election Commission’s meeting at 6 p.m.