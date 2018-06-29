× Heat warnings active for the entire Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning indicating extremely dangerous heat will continue across the Mid-South on Friday.

The agency said the hot temperatures combined with the high humidity will create conditions that will be dangerous for those outdoors for extended periods of times.

The Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect at 10 a.m. Friday and continue until 8 p.m. this evening for Dyer County and all Arkansas counties except Phillips.

The rest of the WREG viewing area is under a Heat Advisory until 8 p.m. Saturday.

