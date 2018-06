× FedEx says storms in Memphis could delay deliveries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx Express is telling customers that severe thunderstorms Thursday night caused flight and package sorting disruptions at its world hub in Memphis.

That could lead to potential delays in deliveries in the U.S. Friday.

Customers should continue to check fedex.com for updates on their packages’ status.

“FedEx is committed to provide service to the best of our ability,” the company said in a statement.