Families file suit after kids shot at Lakeland Sweet 16 party

LAKELAND, Tenn. — For the first time, we’re hearing from the families involved in that shooting at a Sweet 16 party in Lakeland

It happened last month at a clubhouse in the Oakwood subdivision. Now, the moms of the three teenage shooting victims are suing.

They say they want a lot of people held accountable, including the homeowners' association, the people who live there who rented the clubhouse and parents of the birthday girl who hosted the party.

The families filed the lawsuit Friday afternoon, saying their biggest issue is there should’ve been more security at this clubhouse.

They all say their sons showed them a flier ahead of time that told people to tell a friend and bring as many as they wanted to the party. They say their sons had friends in common with the birthday girl but had never met her.

The bottom line — they say they all allowed their kids to go because the flier advertised tight security.

But they say that didn’t happen.

Jessica Hill says her 16-year-old son never even made it in inside. He was shot while he was still sitting in his friends car in the parking lot.

"I thought he’d be protected," Hill said. "Turns out, that’s not what happened. I got a call at 10:30 at night and his friend called me. He told me he’d been shot and they were going to the Med.

"It’s the worst imaginable feeling you could ever have. It’s the unknown . It’s still unknown. His healing process is still unknown."

Of th three victims, her son has the worst injuries. He was shot in the back and still has a bullet lodged in there.

Hill says it’s put an emotional and financial strain on her, balancing work with his care and taking care of her other children.

They’re asking for at least $2 million in damages.

We’re working on getting responses from the targets in this lawsuit.