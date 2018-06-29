East Memphis man’s yard dotted with sinkholes up to 6 feet wide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — No matter how you slice it, Patrick Gossett’s East Memphis front yard is starting to resemble something like Swiss cheese.

His lawn is dotted with at least four sinkholes, including one that measures almost three feet deep and about six feet across.

“I come home from work one day and boom, this huge hole in my yard,” said Gossett.

Gossett said it first popped up in March after days of intense rain, just like the one WREG reported on Monday at a different East Memphis home less than a mile away.

The homeowner estimated that hole was about six feet deep, but it was a lot smaller in diameter than Gossett's.

Gossett has concerns about the sinkholes given the fact that some of the smaller ones are harder to spot and he has children who love to play outdoors.

“I don’t want them to trip and fall. I don’t want them to — even in some of the ones that look smaller — I don’t want them to trip and fall and, you know, break an ankle or break a leg,” he said.

Once you cross Gossett’s property line, there are more sinkholes.

He pointed out several along the sidewalk in front of his home and several more further down Mason Road.

“It goes down underneath the sidewalk the whole way and it goes underneath the drain and you can see on the other side it sunk,” he said.

WREG spotted an underground pipe in one of the holes.

Gossett said he’s contacted the city, but that they informed him the holes weren’t its responsibility.

The city told WREG the same thing in an email, advising people with sinkholes on private property to consult a plumber.

WREG asked about the sinkholes along public sidewalks, but didn’t receive a reply before airtime.

35.140825 -89.881396